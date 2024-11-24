Tinubu, Wife Return To Abuja After G20 Summit In Brazil

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu have returned to Abuja after a productive participation in the G20 Leaders Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The President’s jet touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where he was received by top government officials, including his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other dignitaries.

During the summit, Tinubu engaged in high-level discussions with global leaders, focusing on trade, investment, and collaborative strategies to address global economic challenges.

His participation is a pointer to Nigeria’s readiness to assume a greater role on the global stage.

The First Lady also held sideline meetings to promote Nigeria’s cultural and socio-economic initiatives, further solidifying Nigeria’s presence in the global arena.

President Tinubu is expected to brief Nigerians on the outcomes of the summit, including potential partnerships that could boost the nation’s economy, trade, and infrastructural development.

