Tinubu, Wife Pay Tribute To Pastor Adeboye At 84

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, have paid glowing tributes to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, as he celebrates his 84th birthday.

In a tribute made public, the President and the First Lady wrote:

“Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), is one of our nation’s greatest gifts: a spiritual fortress, interceding for Nigeria and its people to God Almighty.

“His humility is genuine, and his wisdom runs deep beyond the ordinary. His contributions to our nation extend beyond the pulpit, where he ministers to souls to philanthropy, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment.

“We celebrate the grace of stewardship and leadership upon the life of Pastor Adeboye, fondly called Daddy G.O., as he marks his 84th birthday on March 2, 2026.

“We congratulate him and join his wife, Pastor Foluke, members of the RCCG, and the Body of Christ in gratitude to God for the General Overseer’s exceptional life of impact that transcends cultures and borders.

“We thank the Lord’s own servant for his unceasing prayers for our nation and commend his patriotic zeal, manifest determination, and commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“We also acknowledge the unique leadership role of the renowned clergyman, whose teachings over the past five decades continue to shape and transform lives across generations in the country and beyond.

“As Daddy G.O. celebrates this special day, we pray that God Almighty continue to bless him with good health and strength as he continues his good work in the Lord’s vineyard.”