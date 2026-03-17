Tinubu, Wife, Arrive UK On 2-Day State Visit

President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) for a two-day historic State Visit on the invitation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

New Telegraph

President Tinubu’s plane touched down at London Stansted Airport at 3.18 pm.

He was received on behalf of the Royal Family by Mark Bevan, Deputy Lieutenant of Essex, as well as by the acting High Commissioner of Nigeria to the UK, Ambassador Mohammed Maidugu, and other senior officials.

Also on hand to welcome the President to his hotel were some senators, governors and ministers.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu and his wife would be hosted at Windsor Castle from Wednesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 19.

The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations and to explore investment opportunities for businessmen from both nations.