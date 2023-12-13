Tinubu: We’re prioritising health sector with huge budgetary investments

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration was prioritizing and improving Nigeria’s health sector through massive investments and the allocation of increased funds to the sector in the proposed 2024 budget.

The President made this declaration at the unveiling of Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the signing of the Health Renewal Compact by Federal, State Governments, and Development Partners in Abuja yesterday.

The event was a part of activities marking Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, observed annually on December 12. This came as the government, through the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, vowed to double the nation’s Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) from 8,809 to 17, 618.

He equally disclosed that the government has put mechanisms in place to lower the price of pharmaceuticals in 2024.

The President in his comments said: “Delivering improved quality health is an underpinning factor in my promise of Renewed Hope to Nigerians. That hope is ignited here today with the support of all multilateral partners and agencies; health is back on the front burner.

”This occasion marks an opportunity for collective reflection and action as we recommit ourselves to the noble pursuit of health for all. The theme for this year ‘Health for All: Time for Action’ encapsulates the urgency and the determination with which we must approach this noble goal.”

Noting the importance of primary healthcare in building a resilient, integrated healthcare system, Tinubu announced plans for a comprehensive revamp of physical infrastructure, equipment, and the re-training of frontline health workers starting from 2024.

To address the high cost of healthcare, the President said the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) would be redesigned to enhance access to essential healthcare services as outlined in the National Health Act (2014).

Highlighting several key policy actions of the administration in the health sector, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Pate explained that the BHCPF has been redesigned as the foundational basis for a sector-wide approach.

He added that the BHCPF, comprising at least 1% of the Consolidated Revenue Fund, was expected to receive at least $2.5 billion in pooled and non-pooled financing from 2024 to 2026 to improve the primary health system nationwide.

Addressing the rising prices of pharmaceuticals, Pate announced the Federal Government’s plan to establish a mechanism for the pooled procurement of critical pharmaceuticals in 2024. This initiative aims to lower costs and guarantee quality, making life-saving medications more affordable for the poorest Nigerians.

”In the medium term, Mr. President’s initiative to unlock the healthcare value chain will see Nigeria manufacturing increasing share of its generic drugs, medical devices, and associated content, such as vaccines over time. This will reduce our dependency on those only keen to exploit our markets,” he said.