Tinubu: We’ll Reshape Economic Diplomacy To Build Progressive W’Africa

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the commitment of leaders within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reshape economic diplomacy in the region and build a sub-region that delivers shared prosperity.

He said the foundation for this transformation was already being laid through various initiatives such as the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme, the West African Power Pool, and the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor — a planned 1,028-kilometer highway connecting five West African countries.

The President made these remarks during a dinner held Saturday night in honour of delegates attending the West African Economic Summit at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. He was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

In a statement issued by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Tinubu emphasized that the economic story of the West African sub-region, long characterized by missed opportunities, was coming to an end.

“While Asia operates 60 percent within its borders and Europe 70 percent, Africa remains at a mere 15 percent. West Africa is sadly even less. Through mechanisms such as the trade liberalisation scheme, the West African Power Pool, and the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor, we have laid the foundation — but now, we must build,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

The President noted that the inaugural West African Economic Summit represented a declaration of intent and a strategic initiative by his administration to realign economic diplomacy across the region. He said the gathering brought together regional leaders and visionary stakeholders to deliberate on a shared economic future.

“The summit, anchored by the deal room and a formal declaration, among other engagements, represents a shift from aspiration to action, and from talk to task. We are convinced today, more than ever, that the destiny of our region does not lie in the hands of governments alone but in our ability to bring the private sector to the centre of our planning,” he stated.

Tinubu also underscored the role of political leadership in creating an enabling environment for commerce and innovation.

“We are not here to complain, but to facilitate. That is the spirit in which we are gathered here tonight — to remind ourselves that in this region, commerce shall not be shortened by customs delays nor innovation strangled by policy incoherence. We are truly a West Africa that works for all,” he added.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Alieu Omar Touray, in his remarks, commended Tinubu for his leadership as ECOWAS Chair and lauded Nigeria’s continued support for the regional bloc and its institutions. He said this commitment reflects Nigeria’s unwavering dedication to the peace, unity, and progress of West Africa, irrespective of socio-political or ethnic backgrounds.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, described the summit as a renewed commitment by regional leaders and stakeholders to dismantle the impediments to progress and development in the sub-region.

She noted that current efforts focus on harnessing the potential and energy of young people to drive economic growth and development that reflects the aspirations of the West African people.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Dele Alake; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yussuf Tuggar; Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha; along with delegates to the summit and representatives of development partners.

