Tinubu: We’ll Continue to Accord Priority To Armed Forces’ Needs

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to ac- cord priority to the needs of the members of the Armed Forces. According to a release by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu gave this assurance yesterday at an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna. While assuring the military of his administration’s commitment to its welfare, as well as unflagging sup- port in the discharge of its duties, the President charged the management of the NDA to transform the institution into the ‘Silicon Valley of the country.

Expressing the optimism that the military was capable of ending terrorism and banditry in the country, the President said: “The consistent academic calendar devoid of industrial disputes and strikes should make the NDA postgradu- ate school an institution of first choice, not only for Nigerian students but also for students across the globe. I, therefore, charge the academic staff, both military and nonmilitary to trans- form the NDA into ‘Nigeria’s Silicon Valley,’ a hub for startups where ideas are not only incubated but also actualised.” He commended the past and present leadership of the NDA for the quality of military and academic training, which has continued to attract clientele from other African nations.

He said with the quality of training at the Academy, the military was capable of bringing to an end all acts of banditry, insurgency, and criminality that have ravaged the country. “Let me also add that al- though the war against the enemies of Nigeria is not over, it is fair to state that relative peace has been recorded across the major flash points. These successes have come at a price for the government and the populace. We remember our fallen heroes and those out in the trenches for the sake of our fatherland. Let us also celebrate their resilience and sacrifice at this diamond jubilee.

“I urge you to continue to play your constitutional role of safeguarding the territorial integrity of Nigeria, our fatherland. You must shun any acts that are inimical to the well-being of our nation and acts which can destroy the gains of democracy which we have enjoyed in the last 20 years. “The government is fully aware of the service and sacrifices that members of the Nigerian Armed Forces have continued to render across the length and breadth of this country, especially in the face of daunting challenges. We, as a government, will continue to accord priority to the needs of the armed forces to enable the military to play its constitutional role without let or hindrance. “Let me reiterate the urgency to upscale the fight against insecurity, which has robbed us of peace and progress.

While the relative peace you have been able to secure is worth celebrating, you must remember that the war is not yet over until every parcel of land held by the enemy is flying the flag of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the President said. The President also high- lighted some of the mile- stones recorded during the transformation of the NDA to include the subsequent addition and training of Air Force cadets, the successful reunification of the country after the Civil War in 1967 as well as the various short- service military training programmes instituted to fill the manpower needs caused by the Civil War.