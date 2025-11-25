Tinubu Welcomes Freed Kebbi Schoolgirls, Urges Security Agencies To Rescue Remaining Captives

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday welcomed the 24 Kebbi schoolgirls who were abducted by terrorists in Maga, Kebbi State, last Monday.

The President also directed security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue other schoolchildren still in captivity and to deploy additional personnel to vulnerable areas to prevent future abductions.

Over 300 students were abducted from St. Mary Catholic School in Niger State last week, with 51 managing to escape from their captors.

According to the Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, terrorists struck the Kebbi school at dawn on November 17, abducting the girls shortly after a military detachment had left the premises. The incident triggered other copycat kidnappings in Eruku, Kwara State, and Papiri, Niger State.

All 38 kidnapped victims in Eruku were released on Sunday. On the same day, the Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria confirmed that 50 of the missing students from the Catholic School in Niger State had been returned to their homes.

President Tinubu applauded the security agencies for their efforts in securing the freedom of the abducted children and urged them to intensify operations to rescue those still held captive.

“I am relieved that all 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must, as a matter of urgency, deploy more boots on the ground in vulnerable areas to prevent further incidents of kidnapping. My government will provide all necessary support to achieve this,” the President said.