Tinubu: We remain committed to food sufficiency, protection of industries

P resident Bola Tinubu has said his administration is committed to food sufficiency and the protection of local industries for sustainable economic growth. He made the comments yesterday at the inauguration of the Food Security and Agricultural Mechanisation Programme in Niger State The project, an initiative of the state government, was for the deployment of cutting-edge agricultural machinery and technology for largescale agro-value chain development. In a statement, the Presidency said Tinubu said the event represented another step in the food security and agricultural mechanisation agenda, declaring that Nigeria must enhance its capacity to feed its people and have enough for export. He said: “We have seen the level of commitment here. We have seen leadership.

“The success of any leader will depend on the ability to do what needs to be done when it ought to be done. It is now time for us to address the challenges and make Nigeria an economy of opportunities. “We must care for our people; re-orient our people. I do not see why Nigeria cannot feed all students in its schools. “I know what it means for roaming cows to eat crops and the vegetation of our land.

“I know it is painful. But when we re-orient the herder and make provision for cattle rearing, we can address that. You are the governors who are to provide us with land. “I, as President, am committed to providing a comprehensive programme that will solve this problem.” He urged sub-national governments as an immediate intervention measure to implement wage awards in their states to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in easing the burden of citizens, pending when the minimum wage is increased. He added: “I am equally here to partner with you to banish hunger.

“You are doing the job. And it is necessary for me to support you; it is mandatory as Nigerians. “When you read newspapers, some of us are confused about whether to abuse the past or the present or to make excuses for the future. “But that is not in my dictionary. I think the action now, re-engineer the finances of our country and steer it on the right path. “The student loan programme will commence. There will be unemployment benefits for our graduates. The social security benefits for the elderly and the vulnerable will commence. “We are fine-tuning all of that area. We need to relieve our people of hunger.”