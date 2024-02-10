Tinubu Warns Against Indiscriminate Award Of Honourary Degrees

Tinubu President Bola Ahmedhas warned Nigerian universities against the indiscriminate award of honourary Doctorate Degrees, saying it is sabotage which undermines the very core values of academic integrity and must be discontinued.

Tinubu handed the warning at the combined convocation ceremonies for the 6th, 7th, and 8th graduates of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Saturday.

The President, who was represented by the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Mr Chris Jibreel-Maiyaki, explained that degrees were being awarded to candidates found worthy in character and learning.

He argued that honourary degrees should be given to only deserving Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the growth of society.

According to him, academic competence and professional training represent just a fraction of the qualifications needed to build a strong and prosperous nation.

He said, “Moral training and ethical standards must be coupled with the best form of academic development for universities to fulfil their purpose. “Therefore, university management and the general environments of teaching and learning must model the highest standard of integrity, probity and moral discipline.

“In this connection, I must draw your attention to the tendency of some institutions to devalue the quality of their degrees by giving out honorary Doctorate Degrees indiscriminately against the common university community practice.”

President Tinubu has also pledged to always respond positively to the needs of universities and their communities in order to reposition things for better outputs.

He, therefore, pledged to do everything possible to tackle the infrastructural deficit in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions in the country.

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State appreciated the management of the institution for putting in the effort to train students for four and five years as the case may be.

The governor also promised to train all the 50 First Class graduates of FULafia from the three sets in different entrepreneur skills and give each of them N500,000 at the end of the one-month training.

Sule, however, reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to support the university to enable it to achieve its mandate of training the manpower needed for the development of the country.

Prof. Shehu Abdul-Rahman, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university, said the convocation was the first in his third year as the VC of the institution.

He stated that the combined convocation was for 6,499 students from 53 departments of 12 faculties, 48 PhD graduates as well as other post-graduates.

He added that the institution which started with a few departments in 2011, currently has a College of Medicine, a School of Basic and Remedial Studies as well as a School of Postgraduate Studies.

According to him, the school currently running 17 courses at the post-graduate level and nine other courses are awaiting commencement.

He revealed that the institution has 14 resourced centres and academic directorates responsible for research, retraining and consulting.

Prof. Abdul-Rahman maintained that he had been building on the formidable foundation and core values of integrity, innovation and excellence laid by his predecessors.

He then appreciated the President, governor of Nasarawa State and other partners for throwing their weight behind the institution.