Tinubu Vows To Strengthen Nigeria-Germany Partnership

""" """

Share

…as Steinmeier lauds Tinubu’s ongoing economic reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to fostering a stronger and more rewarding partnership between Nigeria and Germany.

The President made this commitment while speaking at a bilateral meeting with German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the State House on Wednesday.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of building robust ties that benefit both nations.

He highlighted Nigeria’s openness to international business partnerships and assured that ongoing economic reforms were designed to create a favourable environment for foreign investments.

The Nigerian leader noted the eagerness of both Nigerian and German policymakers and business leaders to deepen collaboration, as evidenced by prior engagements earlier in the day.

Tinubu underscored his government’s efforts to enhance business rankings and create frameworks for mutual prosperity.

He expressed optimism about strengthening both people-to-people connections and government-level facilitation of economic opportunities.

Speaking during a joint press conference at the end of the bilateral meetings, he said “It was a very good bilateral discussion.

“I could see from the previous meeting, earlier meeting today that our businessmen and policymakers are very anxious to do business with Germany

“Mine is to continue to give you assurances that our business doors are open and reforms are working very well. These business rankings, that’s what we have discussed.

“We plan to strengthen the relationship and build a partnership that is fulfilling and rewarding to the two countries, people-to-people relationship, and government-to-government facilitation of opportunities and prosperity”, President Tinubu said.

Steinmeier in his comments lauded ongoing economic reforms in Nigeria, commending Tinubu’s leadership and citizens for their perseverance.

The German leader also pledged support for the Nigerian government to further boost the nation’s economy and cushion the effects of the economic challenges confronting the country.

Steinmeier recalled the German experience of the previous economic crisis and identified courage and perseverance as boosters of realizing economic transformation in any nation of the world.

“It is not easy; it was the experience in Germany many years ago when Germany was in a deep economic crisis, you need a lot of courage and perseverance that would be to the benefit of your country

“I myself and everybody in German politics are following your courageous steps and we will support you.

“Germany will support you on the ongoing reforms in Nigeria”, Steinmeier assured.

Share

Please follow and like us: