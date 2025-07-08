Tinubu Vows To Strengthen AuGF’s Office, Procurement Transparency

President Bola Tinubu yesterday assured that his administration would strengthen the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation to enhance procurement transparency framework and expand the use of digital financial management systems across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

He gave the assurance in Abuja, during the open – ing of the 4-day ‘National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Gover nance 2025’ President Tinubu who was represented by Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, assured that his “Administration is working more closely than ever with the Central Bank of Nigeria to ensure better coordination between fiscal and monetary policy.

This alignment is crucial to tame inflation, stabilize the naira, and restore investor confidence. “We are determined to reduce inflationary pressures by addressing structural bottlenecks—particularly in food supply chains—while exercising discipline in public spending.

“Let me be clear: transparency and accountability are not optional—they are prerequisites for fiscal sustainability, thus we have strengthened the role of the Office of the Auditor-General, enhanced the framework for procurement transparency, and expanded the use of digital financial management systems across ministries, departments and agencies.”