Tinubu Vows To Provide Credible, Secure Identity System

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing a credible, secure, verifiable, and inclusive identity management system across Nigeria, describing it as a key pillar of national development.

The President made the declaration at the State House, Abuja, during the official launch of the NINAuth App, a digital, mobile-based identity authentication application developed by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Tinubu said his administration was leveraging technology to promote efficiency, transparency, and accountability in governance, noting that the new system would soon be adopted by all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for staff and data verification.

“Today’s official launch of the NIMC NINAuth App heralds a remarkable day in our nation’s digital public infrastructure journey as Africa’s largest identity database,” the President stated.

“This innovation marks yet another milestone in our collective pursuit of a digitally empowered Nigeria. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, our administration is committed to leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability in governance.

“Central to this agenda is the modernization of digital infrastructure to eliminate unnecessary bottlenecks and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of background or location, has access to essential services without the frustration of bureaucratic delays.”

Tinubu explained that the app would place Nigeria on par with technologically advanced nations by creating a seamless, secure, and inclusive system for accessing government services and opportunities, while ensuring high standards of data protection and national security.

“This way, we are simplifying access, reducing bureaucratic interference, and closing the gaps where inefficiency and corruption thrive,” he said.

The President added that a credible and inclusive national identity management system would enhance financial inclusion, social welfare delivery, security architecture, and evidence-based planning.

“With NINAuth, every citizen and legal resident will benefit from a unified National Identity Database—one that will power social programmes, improve electoral integrity, expand healthcare access, and promote equitable distribution of national resources,” Tinubu said.

He commended the NIMC for transforming identity management from a bureaucratic process into a technology-driven system aligned with global best practices, urging Nigerians to adopt the new platform.

“My fellow Nigerians, the future we seek is one where technology empowers every citizen and where trust in governance is built on efficiency, transparency, and inclusiveness,” he added.

“The launch of this application demonstrates that the promises we have made as a government are being responsibly measured and are manifesting in tangible reforms that improve daily life.

“Let us all embrace this new era, use it responsibly, and ensure it serves as a bridge connecting our people, our institutions, and our aspirations for a more prosperous nation. Together, we are building a country where every identity counts and every citizen matters.”

Earlier, Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stressed the importance of a secure national identity to Nigeria’s development and national security, lauding President Tinubu’s technology-driven approach to governance.

“Your Excellency, you are solving tomorrow’s problems with technology. Technology is dynamic, it bridges gaps,” the minister said.

He revealed that the NIMC has so far enrolled 126.7 million Nigerians in the National Identity Database, positioning the country among global leaders in digital identity management.