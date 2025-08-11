Tinubu Vows To Promote, Attract Investment In Pharmaceutical Sector

…congratulates NAFDAC for maintaining WHO maturity level 3 regulation of medicines, vaccines

President Bola Tinubu has pledged continued collaboration with credible partners, development agencies, and donor organisations to promote the pharmaceutical sector, attract investment in health-related industries, and expand local manufacturing capacity.

This came as he congratulated the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on retaining the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status for the regulation of medicines and vaccines

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President equally assured that his administration would continue to support NAFDAC in its journey towards achieving WHO’s Maturity Level 4, the highest global standard of regulatory excellence

The global health regulatory body conducted a re-benchmarking exercise from May 28 to May 30, 2025, assessing NAFDAC against globally recognised standards for regulatory performance.

NAFDAC attained ML3 status in 2022, becoming Africa’s first National Regulatory Authority to achieve this milestone in regulating medicines and vaccines (non-producing). In consonance with the WHO policy, periodic reviews are conducted to ensure sustained compliance.

The latest evaluation followed a formal re-benchmarking in November 2024 and five Institutional Development Plan (IDP) review meetings between February and April 2025 to assess progress on corrective actions.

Tinubu welcomed the WHO’s verdict that: “NAFDAC has successfully maintained a regulatory system that operates as a stable, well-functioning, and integrated framework for regulating medicines and vaccines (non-producing). This achievement results from investment by the Government of Nigeria in strengthening the regulatory system.”

He commended NAFDAC’s management and staff for their professionalism, consistency, and dedication to safeguarding public health, noting that this achievement strengthened Nigeria’s standing as a reliable partner in global health security and pandemic preparedness.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s capacity to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicines and vaccines in line with international best practices.

He emphasised that this milestone complemented his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The President acknowledged the progress in the administration’s initiatives to upgrade over 17,000 primary health centres nationwide, improve maternal care and diagnostics in underserved communities, train 120,000 frontline health workers, and double national health insurance coverage within three years.

He underscored that promoting local production of healthcare products remained a priority.