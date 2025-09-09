Tinubu Vows To Fix Power Outages In Hospitals, Overhaul Health Facilities

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to fix power outages in the nation’s hospitals and overhaul other health facilities across the country.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, the President made this commitment on Tuesday

at the National Stakeholders Dialogue on Power in the Health Sector in Abuja.

The President at the dialogue warned that no Nigerian should lose their life due to power interruptions in hospitals.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, the President said: “Today, we face a pressing issue that affects every Nigerian: the persistent power supply crisis in our tertiary hospitals and public health institutions. In surgical theatres, maternity wards, intensive care units, laboratories, and emergency rooms across the country, power outages too often compromise safety, interrupt care, and cost lives. This crisis demands our immediate attention and concerted action.”

The President stressed that ending these power outages was a top priority of his Renewed Hope Agenda, pledging innovative and sustainable energy solutions tailored specifically for healthcare facilities.

“These outages cannot continue, and under our administration, they should not. Lives are at stake. We must act now,” he said.

Tinubu described the initiative as part of a strategic plan to decentralise power supply through renewable and hybrid systems, enhance private sector engagement, and drive down costs that have undermined quality care and patient satisfaction.

“This initiative to advance energy solutions in our hospitals is not an isolated intervention. It is an integral part of the strategic direction of the Renewed Hope Agenda to address energy poverty in Nigeria by decentralising and deploying tailor-made solutions and promoting private sector participation,” Tinubu added.

He assured investors and private sector actors that Nigeria remained a viable destination for funding and partnerships in health, energy, and infrastructure while emphasising the importance of creating a conducive environment for returns on investment, underscoring plans to leverage public-private partnerships, fiscal incentives, and blended financing models.

“Through the Energy Transition Plan and our Power Sector Reform initiatives, we are building a robust foundation for cleaner, more resilient, and more decentralised energy delivery systems across Nigeria,” Tinubu said. “These efforts are deeply rooted in the principles of sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity.”