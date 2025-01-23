Tinubu Vows To Enhance Welfare Of Officers, Armed Forces Men’s Welfare 

Share

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to enhance the welfare of officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces remained paramount to his administration.

He made this commitment at the groundbreaking ceremony of a new defence complex and at the inauguration of an army barracks named after him in Abuja on Thursday.

The President expressed his gratitude to members of the armed forces, lauding their efforts under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa.

“This ceremony marks the start of a construction project and the foundation of a renewed commitment to our military and the values we hold dear as a democracy. On this occasion, we open a new chapter in our nation’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our people. As your Commander-in-Chief, I pledge to support our troops and their families.

“Under our Renewed Hope Administration, I reaffirm my commitment to building a well-equipped and truly professional military that embodies our nation’s pride.

“I want to use this moment to personally commend the remarkable efforts of our armed forces under the leadership of the CDS, General CG Musa, who stands guard with the Service Chiefs and men against the evil forces that seek to retard our cherished peace and development.

“Your dedication, courage, and resilience protect our freedoms and uphold the very principles upon which our nation was founded,” the President said.

On the significance of the Defence Complex, the President stated: “As we break the ground on this Armed Forces Complex, let it symbolise our nation’s respect and admiration for your unwavering service and our dedication to providing the resources you need to function better.

“This edifice, when completed, will not only stand as a centre of loyalty but a national monument that every Nigerian would be proud of. It will be a hub of excellence, re-energising able leaders who are committed to the safety of our citizens.”

Tinubu also emphasized the importance of locally producing military equipment to enhance domestic defence capabilities.

“I am particularly proud to share that our efforts in developing a military-industrial complex have begun to yield positive results. These initiatives, driven by significant research and development by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, the Command Engineering Depot of the Nigerian Army, and private entities, such as EPAIL and ProForce, have enhanced our domestic defence capabilities.

“Thus, with great pride and pleasure, I announce the assembly of these displayed Tactical Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) produced in Nigeria. They testify to the advancement made in our defence sector. These vehicles will not only boost our armed forces’ operational efficiency but will also enhance our economy,” he said.

The President called on Nigerians to come together and work towards a brighter future for the nation, stating that the groundbreaking event, coming on the heels of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, was an enduring honour, especially to those who have laid down their lives or have been wounded for the peace and security of Nigeria. He promised that the first phase of the complex would be completed within the lifetime of his administration.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff said a new state-of-the-art facility for the armed forces had become imperative because the Garki headquarters, which was initially designed to be a temporary office had become inadequate for its operations.

He also said the new facility would serve as a beacon of excellence and a symbol of dedication and modernisation of the Nigerian armed forces.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede thanked the President for his continued support for the army and the armed forces, assuring the President of their loyalty and commitment to the nation.

