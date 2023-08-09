Tinubu vows to end overreliance on borrowing for public spending

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to break the cycle of overreliance on borrowing for public spending and the resultant burden of debt servicing it places on the management of Nigeria’s limited sources of revenue. The President disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, chaired by Mr Taiwo Oyedele.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President charged the committee to improve the country’s revenue profile and business environment as the Federal Government targets 18 per cent Tax-to-GDP ratio within three years.

He directed the Committee to achieve its one-year mandate, which was divided into three main areas: fiscal governance, tax reforms and growth facilitation. Tinubu also directed all government ministries, departments and agencies to cooperate fully with the committee towards achieving their mandate. He told the Committee members significance of their assignment as his administration carried the burden of expectations from citizens who want their government to make their lives better. “’We cannot blame the people for expecting much from us. To whom much is given, much is expected. “It is even more so when we campaigned on a promise of a better country anchored on our Renewed Hope Agenda. I have committed myself to use every minute I spend in this office to work to improve the quality of life of our people,” he said.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s current international standing in the tax sector, the President said the nation was still facing challenges in areas such as ease of tax payment and its Tax-to-GDP ratio, which lagged, even behind Africa’s continental average. ‘”The Committee, in the first instance, is expected to deliver a schedule of quick reforms that can be implemented within thirty days. Critical reform measures should be recommended within six months, and full implementation will take place within one calendar year,” the President directed. Chairman of the Committee, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, pledged the total commitment of members to give their best in the interest of the nation.

“Many of our existing laws are outdated, hence they require comprehensive updates to achieve full harmonisation to address the multiplicity of taxes, and to remove the burden on the poor and vulnerable while addressing the concerns of all investors, big and small,” he said, adding: “The major preoccupation of the panel was to eliminate the trust deficit between the government.

President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Francis Meshioye, who pledged total support as a member of the panel, said his sector has always been concerned that fair taxes be charged and deployed for the improvement of the business environment.

Country Director of the World Bank in Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, also a member of the committee, said the target of the 18 per cent to GDP ratio in three years was achievable, “especially with the removal of the fuel subsidy which had already added about 2 per cent to the GDP.