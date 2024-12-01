Tinubu Vows To Eliminate Insecurity In Nigeria, Stabilize ECOWAS 

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restated his administration’s unflinching determination to root out all forms of security threats and violent crimes in Nigeria.

This came as he reiterated his resolve to stabilize the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and contribute immensely to peace in Africa in his capacity as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The President made the vow on Saturday during a colourful ceremony to mark the closing of the African Military Games 2024 in Abuja.

Tinubu who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, noted that he intended to accomplish all these by strengthening ties across African countries to promote a profound sense of camaraderie among troops on the continent.

He declared: “Let me use this opportunity to declare the resolve and unflinching commitment of my administration to rid the nation of security threats and violent crimes.

“Moreover, as the ECOWAS Chairman, I want to emphasize my determination to stabilize the sub-region and indeed the entire African continent to ensure its prosperity.

“To accomplish this vision, I consider strengthening ties across African countries to foster a deep sense of camaraderie among our troops as a priority.”

The President observed that the 2nd edition of the Africa Military Games could not have come at a better time, two decades after the last edition was held, noting that it was “In the spirit of boosting this collaborative framework for combating the rising spate of insecurity across the continent.”

He expressed firm belief that the military sports event would go a long way in awakening “the spirit of comradeship and friendship that is crucial to enhance cooperation among” militaries across the African continent.

Underscoring the significance of the event,the President pointed out that “Armed Forces constantly require fit personnel thereby underscoring the need for military personnel to always engage in sporting activities.

“As such, it is common knowledge that men and women of our Armed Forces must keep fit to ensure optimal physical, mental and emotional well-being to cope with the dynamics of our rapidly evolving volatile, uncertain and complex environment,” he added.

The Nigerian leader further applauded the vision of Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the President of OSMA, Major General M Abdullahi, for recording yet another feat with this milestone achievement.

Declaring the Africa Military Games Abuja 2024 closed, Tinubu congratulated delegates from participating countries across Africa for their good conduct and display of the spirit of sportsmanship.

“Given the professionalism you all displayed from the start to finish of this Games, you gentlemen and ladies are indeed not only military personnel but also great sportsmen and women.

“I am aware that the various games were conducted without any obvious hitches. This is indeed an achievement which we all as Africans ought to be proud of,” he stated.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, while commending participants at the Africa Military Games, said it “Was with immense pride and gratitude and on behalf of the Nigerian Armed Forces that we celebrate what has been truly inspiring and a unifying event.”

Congratulating the teams that took part in the competition, Musa noted that “while awards and trophies represent the pinnacle of achievement, irrespective of the ranking and position, everyone is a winner.”

He said that the courage, skills and sportsmanship exhibited in the field, tracks and courts have been inspiring, proving that victory was not just about crossing the finish line first but about embodying the values of unity and resilience.

“Over the past several days, the national stadium in Abuja has been the hub of canvassing for excellence and sportsmanship under the theme of enhancing military cooperation in Africa.

