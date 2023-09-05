Tinubu vows to digitise public service, apply funds for growth

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to apply cutting edge technology with a view to digitising the public service and surgically applying public funds for national growth.

At a meeting with the Global Vice President of Oracle, Andres Garcia Arroyo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Tinubu expressed his support for new partnerships with global technology companies to ensure that data from public institutions are accurate and transparent in providing templates on which proper public sector planning and accounting can occur across sectors.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President welcomed the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s civil service reforms and data management sector, even as he stressed the need for greater knowledge transfer through establishment of academies and training institutions in the country.

Aiming to promote the ease of doing business, the President cited Oracle’s proven success in the automation of the Lagos State payroll system during his tenure as Lagos State Governor.

“I have tested Oracle and it has worked for our success. In Lagos State, what we did in effective collaboration with you has been copied across the states of the federation. We can only build our institutions with accurate data and cutting edge data management capabilities that are reliable and effective. We can only rely upon our human resources for excellent service delivery to Nigerians, the President said, adding:

“Each time they give me the payroll number, I get so frightened. Where am I going to get the capital to develop the infrastructure we desperately require if the payroll of 1 per cent – 2 per cent of the population is consuming all the revenue?

“I think we need a tight technological control that can check and balance all necessary control points of our transaction processes. I’m looking forward to working with Oracle because I have the belief and confidence that you can do it as you have in the past.”

In his remarks, the Global Vice President of Oracle proposed a comprehensive digital transformation of the work process at the federal level of administration, in order to achieve greater macro-economic visibility; streamline government processes for cost and time savings; and to provide the desired skills development opportunities for Nigerians.