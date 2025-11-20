Tinubu Vows To Deploy State Instruments To Deliver Justice On Kebbi Schoolgirls’ Kidnappers, Soldier’s Killers

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to deploy all instruments of the state to rescue all the schoolchildren recently abducted by bandits in Kebbi State and ensure that their abductors as well as the killers of the gallant military officer, Brig-Gen. Musa Uba, and the vice principal were made to face the full weight of justice.

This message was delivered by the Vice President, Kashin Shettima, who spoke yesterday while in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, on the directive of the President. He described the abduction of the schoolgirls from the boarding school in Maga as an assault on the collective conscience of all Nigerians. The President had on Tuesday evening asked his deputy to visit the state to sympathise with the state government and assure parents and guardians of the kidnapped schoolgirls that the government would ensure their quick release.

Extending Tinubu’s sympathy to families of the abducted schoolgirls and the state government, Shettima said: “Kebbi’s pain is Nigeria’s pain. When one child is taken, every home in this nation grieves. When girls in the safety of their classroom are seized by criminals, our collective conscience is assaulted. “Mr President is deeply troubled by this tragedy. He shares your anguish, and he has sent me to assure you that this is not a moment for politics.

This grief transcends party lines, geography, and identity. This is a time for unity, for compassion, and for firm resolve in the face of evil. Our priority is singular and unflinching: our daughters must return home safely.” On behalf of the President, Shettima assured them that their tears, fears, and cries are a stain on Nigeria’s collective conscience, and that the nation “shall not turn away from this responsibility.

“This government will not relent. We will use every instrument of the state to bring these girls home and to ensure that the perpetrators of this wickedness face the full weight of justice. Kebbi, you are not alone. Nigeria stands with you. And we shall not rest until your daughters return to your warm embrace,” he vowed.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, the Vice President promised that the Federal Government would support the families of the late General Uba, the late Vice Principal and others who were killed by the terror groups, while doing everything possible to rescue the abducted schoolgirls. “We also honour the ultimate sacrifice made by some of our brave officers. To the family of the late BrigadierGeneral Musa Uba, we say: his sacrifice will never be forgotten.

When a soldier gives his life in defence of this nation, a part of our collective soul is touched. We will honour him, his family, and all who pay the supreme price in service to Nigeria,” he stated. He also commended the gallant officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCD), and all paramilitary and intelligence agencies for their gallantry in the face of security challenges confronting the nation.

The Kebbi State Governor thanked the President for the show of support, concern and immense leadership. Meanwhile, President Tinubu had earlier postponed his scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa and Luanda, Angola in order to receive security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and Tuesday’s attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.