Tinubu Vows To Build Tech-Driven, Modern Police Force

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a well-trained Nigeria Police Force, fully motivated and equipped with modern tools and technology to effectively combat crime across the country.

He said this step was necessary to ensure that the nation’s security forces remain “several steps ahead of those who threaten the peace, welfare, and prosperity” of Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday during the maiden edition of the National Police Day celebration, which concluded the week-long 2025 Police Week activities at Eagle Square in Abuja, the President formally declared April 7 as National Police Day.

The date, he said, would be commemorated annually to honour the force’s fallen heroes and celebrate the bravery and dedication of its personnel.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President said:

“As President, I reaffirm this administration’s steadfast dedication to the welfare and empowerment of the Nigeria Police Force.

“A secure Nigeria is vital for our collective prosperity, and this vision begins with ensuring that our police force is well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated.”

He announced the institutionalization of April 7 as National Police Day to further demonstrate the Federal Government’s appreciation for the sacrifices and contributions of the Nigeria Police Force.

Highlighting key measures to enhance the effectiveness and morale of the police, President Tinubu listed the provision of modern tools and technology, improved accommodation, accessible healthcare, and quality education for the families of personnel as top priorities.

“We are taking decisive steps to improve the conditions under which our police officers serve. Adequate housing, accessible healthcare, and quality education for your children are priorities we are committed to fulfilling. These promises will begin to materialize immediately.”

“We are also determined to equip you with modern tools and technology to enhance your effectiveness in combating crime. Furthermore, we will ensure that your salaries and benefits reflect the gravity of your responsibilities and the risks you face daily. Anything less would be unacceptable,” he added.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his government “will leave no stone unturned” in ensuring effective policing, the protection of lives and property, and the resolution of internal security challenges, including banditry, insurgency, and kidnapping.

He maintained that restoring peace and security across all regions remains a key mission of his administration.

He described the police as the cornerstone of the nation’s security architecture, the first line of defence against crime, and the protectors of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Your role is indispensable, and your contributions are immeasurable. Why have we established National Police Day? The answer is straightforward.

“This day serves to highlight your invaluable service and to honour the officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

“To their families, we extend our deepest condolences and our unwavering commitment to preserving their legacy. Let it be clear: April 7 is not merely a date on the calendar.

“It is a symbol of our enduring partnership and respect for the Nigeria Police Force—a day firmly entrenched in our national consciousness,” the President said.

He also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and his team for their “remarkable work in advancing reforms aligned with” his administration’s agenda.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

