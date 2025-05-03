Tinubu Vows Tech-Driven Fight Against Insecurity

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reclaiming ungoverned territories particularly forests in the North West and other parts of the country through the deployment of advanced surveillance systems and modern technology to tackle insecurity.

In a statement released on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu made the pledge during a State dinner with Katsina elders and leaders at the Government House on Friday night.

Responding to concerns raised by former Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Tinubu acknowledged that insecurity remains a national challenge.

“Yes, I agree that security is a challenge for the country. I addressed the men and women of the armed forces earlier today and assured them we will do everything possible to fight terrorism and banditry,” Tinubu said.

“We will invest more in technology and take over the forests. Security is a national issue—not just local or regional. If we truly seek investment in Nigeria, we must first secure the country.

“Investment is cowardly; it won’t go where there is banditry and terrorism. We will solve this problem together with the states and local councils.”

President Tinubu also noted signs of economic recovery, attributing them to bold reforms implemented by his administration.

He added that the Federal Government is considering upgrading the Katsina Airport to stimulate job creation and economic growth.

He further assured that victims of terrorism would receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives.

The President thanked Masari for helping secure the North West’s endorsement during the APC presidential primaries and expressed gratitude to governors who attended both the commissioning of State projects and the wedding ceremony of Governor Dikko Radda’s daughter.

The governors in attendance included those of Kaduna, Jigawa, Borno, Benue, Yobe, Sokoto, and Kwara States.

Tinubu praised the leadership contributions of Katsina State natives to national development, describing former President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of integrity who played a significant role in Nigeria’s progress. “I wish him well,” Tinubu added.

In his remarks, Governor Radda said his administration had launched a state-backed security outfit focused on intelligence gathering.

He also disclosed that the proposed expansion of the Katsina Airport—including the addition of a cargo terminal, customer terminal, and fire truck—would create about 2,700 direct jobs and cost an estimated N54 billion.

Former Governor Masari expressed appreciation to the President for appointing two ministers from Katsina into the Federal Executive Council, as well as placing Kaduna State indigenes in key federal positions such as chairmen of boards and heads of agencies like the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Explaining his support for Tinubu’s presidential bid, Masari said, “You have the political will and courage to face the country’s challenges.

“Leadership is tested in hard times, and I believe you have the determination to deliver.”

He emphasized that insecurity in the North West must be addressed holistically from the grassroots level upward.

