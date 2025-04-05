Tinubu Vows Severe Punishment For Plateau Killers

Share

President Bola Tinubu has promised that the gunmen who killed many people in communities in Plateau State will be apprehended and face severe punishment under the law.

The President extended his condolences to the families of the victims in the Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in the Bokkos Local Government and those from Manguna and Dafo villages, where the gunmen launched brutal attacks, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commiserated with the Government of Plateau State and Governor Caleb Mutfwang, urging the affected communities to cooperate with the authorities and security agencies by volunteering information to help catch the perpetrators and secure their communities.

He assured Mutfwang of his support in ending this spate of wanton bloodletting on the Plateau.

Tinubu directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with State authorities to provide necessary support to the victims and bring immediate relief to the affected communities and those wounded during the attacks.

NEMA would collaborate with the State to ensure that affected communities rebuild and recover.

The President said: “The report of another violent attack in communities in Plateau State by mindless gunmen saddens me. The latest attacks on defenseless citizens are unacceptable.

“I have directed security agencies to hunt down the attackers, and they will face severe punishment when apprehended. These intermittent attacks should have no place in our country at a time when we are working so hard to restore peace and order in all parts of our country.

“This unfortunate incident will never dampen or slow us down in our duty to protect every Nigerian citizen. Instead, we will work harder to exterminate the forces of evil wherever they are lurking in our country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and all those affected by this senseless violence. No community should have to endure such a tragedy. We all must unite to foster peace and stability.

“I urge all citizens—regardless of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations—to uphold the shared humanity that binds us all, embrace peace, and reject retaliation.”

