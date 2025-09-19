Tinubu Visits Aisha Buhari, Attends Yari’s Son Wedding In Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu’s aeroplane has touched down at Kaduna International Airport, Kaduna State, as the President is set to attend the wedding ceremony of former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul’aziz Yari’s son.

New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu was received by Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, accompanied by the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, Ministers, Senators, and other top government officials.

Folowing his arrival, Tinubu went ahead to attend the wedding of Nasirudeen Yari, son of Senator Yari, at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

Others in attendance were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senator Olamilekan Adeola Solomon and Majority leader Opeyemi Bamidele

President Tinubu also paid a courtesy visit to Aisha Buhari, the widow of former President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Buhari family’s residence in Kaduna.

During the visit, the President pledged to uphold the legacies of the former leader.