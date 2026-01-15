…Tinubu Using Public Money To Launder Battered Image–ADC Alleges

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of deploying scarce public resources to launder his battered image abroad instead of addressing the deepening security and economic crises at home.

ADC in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, described reported Federal Government’s $9 million lobbying contract in the United States, as “obscene sum to a short-term public relations exercise.”

The party said while it recognises the importance of representing Nigeria’s interests internationally, spending $9 million on image management at a time when millions of Nigerians could afford food, fuel, or basic healthcare is a case of misplaced priorities and moral blindness.