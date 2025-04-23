Tinubu Urges World Leaders To Demonstrate Commitment In Addressing Climate Crisis

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on global leaders to demonstrate unity, courage, and unwavering commitment in tackling the worsening climate crisis, saying that climate action must be pursued alongside economic growth for a sustainable future.

Speaking virtually from Abuja during a high-level dialogue on climate and just transition, co-hosted by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to a new climate paradigm that integrates development and decarbonisation.

“The global climate emergency demands our collective, courageous, and sustained leadership,” Tinubu declared.

“For Nigeria, the urgency of this moment is clear: we view climate action not as a cost to development, but as a strategic imperative.”

The meeting, which brought together leaders from 17 countries and key regional blocs including the African Union, ASEAN, and the Alliance of Small Island States, served as a precursor to COP30, set to be hosted by Brazil.

President Tinubu outlined Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP), describing it as a bold and pragmatic roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

The plan targets five critical sectors—power, cooking, transportation, oil and gas, and industry—with a projected financing requirement exceeding $410 billion.

“We are aligning our regulatory environment, fiscal incentives, and institutional frameworks to ensure that energy access, decarbonisation, and economic competitiveness proceed in lockstep,” Tinubu said.

“We are also taking leadership on Energy Access.”

He highlighted Nigeria’s role as an anchor country in the Mission 300 initiative, launched in collaboration with the World Bank and the African Development Bank to deliver electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030.

Tinubu also referenced Nigeria’s National Energy Compact, presented earlier in 2025, which lays out reform priorities, investment pipelines, and measurable targets to expand clean energy and cooking access.

“This compact is among the first of its kind in Africa,” he noted.

“It sets quantifiable targets to grow electricity access and increase clean cooking penetration. We are building capacity to meet these targets, demonstrating not just ambition but measurable commitment.”

The President also announced the finalisation of Nigeria’s Carbon Market Activation Policy in March 2025, aimed at unlocking up to $2.5 billion in high-integrity carbon credits and climate-aligned investments by 2030.

In addition, Nigeria is updating its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with a comprehensive revision expected by September 2025.

“Our climate strategy goes beyond planning—it is rooted in market reform,” Tinubu explained. “We are positioning Nigeria as a premier destination for climate-smart investment through the development of a Global Climate Change Investment Fund.”

The fund is expected to blend public and private capital to de-risk green infrastructure and finance clean energy solutions, targeting green industrial hubs, e-mobility, regenerative agriculture, and renewable energy mini-grids in underserved communities.

President Tinubu concluded by thanking international partners for their continued support and urged them to remain steadfast in advancing inclusive, scalable climate solutions.

“This is a defining moment for our planet and our shared future. Let us rise to the challenge, united in purpose, bold in vision, and resolute in action.”

