Tinubu Urges Wogu To Exert Efforts In Service To Country At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has urged Chief Chukwuemeka Wogu to exert more efforts in service to the country as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

Wogu who is the Chairman-designate of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) served as Minister of Labour and Productivity from 2010 to 2015.

Tinubu on Tuesday in a press statement made available to New Telegraph acknowledged Wogu’s significant role in governance over the years and encouraged him to exert even more effort in serving the nation.

On this occasion, the President joined family, friends, and well-wishers to wish Chief Wogu a happy 60th birthday.

He prayed for robust health and longevity for Wogu and his family.

Share

Please follow and like us: