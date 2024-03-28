Tinubu Urges US To Regard Africa As Necessary Partner

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to strengthening democracy by guaranteeing respect for the rule of law and accelerating the long-term delivery of just and equitable government to all Nigerians.

This was as the President said protecting democracy is essential if Nigerians are to benefit from it in the form of adequate healthcare, education, food security, housing, and general economic success.

President Tinubu gave the assurance while hosting a group of US Congressmen headed by Senator Cory Booker At the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

He emphasised that Nigeria, as the largest democracy and economy on the continent, is in a prime position to lead by example by providing its citizens with excellent governance, saying that Nigeria is an essential partner for the survival of democracy in Africa and beyond.

Tinubu said: “Nigeria, as the giant of Africa, had suffered leadership elephantiasis years back. I am determined to change that. Adhering to the principles of democracy and the rule of law is very important to us.

“I wonder how democracy will survive if we do not fight for it. I fought for this democracy. I risked my life for it. Military truncation of democracy is unacceptable. The power of our citizens is and must remain supreme.

“It is important for our partners to help strengthen democracy in Africa. Our developmental programmes need serious capital. We are not asking for freebies. All we are asking for is understanding. After the Second World War, Europe was impacted.

“America developed and executed the Marshall Plan to pull them back up. Today, Europe is standing firm and tall as a result. What about a Marshall Plan for Africa?

“How can we be categorised and thrown into IMF’s basket of trickle-down slices? We are blessed in Africa, but these are the same resources causing conflicts because of exploitation and a lack of alignment.

“The presence of the resources does not reflect in the living conditions of the people. We must not use yesterday’s methods to address today’s challenges. Nobody wants to risk their life to run away from Africa.

“America needs to look at the situation in Africa critically. What is happening in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger emanates from a helpless feeling people have that they are not being helped economically. They find that their former colonial masters are not letting go and are still seeking to exploit them. We have mineral resources.

“What technology can you bring to help turn that into economic prosperity? Can you put de-risking finance in place to incentivize John Deere to assist us in massively mechanising our food production processes?

“There is so much we can do in the advancement of education. See Africa as a necessary partner for the sustenance of democracy.”