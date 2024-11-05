Tinubu Urges UK Govt To Adopt Fair Approach Towards Africa

Share

President Bola Tinubu has urged the United Kingdom (UK) to address the security and humanitarian challenges the African countries are facing, including the war in Sudan.

Speaking when he hosted the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy, at the State House in Abuja on Monday, President Tinubu emphasised the need for the UK to engage more actively in Africa’s peace and stability efforts.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said his administration would support the partnership for growth.

He said: “We are faced with security challenges in West Africa, and we have been receiving displaced persons into the country, some from Mali and Burkina Faso. We are doing our best to bring peace.

“We are urging Britain to pay more attention to some African countries, like Sudan, apart from Ukraine.

“I think humanity dictates that you pay attention to some of these issues. We are ready to collaborate with you.

READ ALSO:

“Britain should do more to bring peace and stability to that part of Africa.”

The President further stated that Nigeria was fully committed to actualising upgraded partnership agreements with the UK in areas that directly impact citizens’ livelihoods, like arts, culture, trade, and security.

“I am happy that Nigeria is your first port of call. We have come a long way with our shared history. The challenge we face now is a call to promote unity and inclusivity. Britain and Nigeria have a long history, and we have always cherished the relationship,” he said.

Also, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised that his administration was ready to deepen relations with UK in many areas.

The governor said the new UK’s trade approach aligned with the state’s growth plan, stressing that Lagos possessed a huge population of creative and dynamic young people yearning for new opportunities across sectors.

Sanwo-Olu said this when he hosted Lammy at the State House in Marina.

Lammy said: “My first port of call in my visit to Africa is Lagos, which is naturally a bustling economic hub not just for Nigeria but also West Africa.

“What I have been experiencing since my arrival is dynamism, vibrancy and huge opportunities that exist in this great city. These values befit our approach to the continent, which rests on mutual growth of our economies.

“We have seen how the Red Line is increasing transportation options, and it is pleasing to see UK manufacturers as being part of this transportation growth in Lagos. We want to see more of mutual cooperation in this sector.

“There is more we can do in several other areas. I am here to say the UK is very much open for more business with our old friends, and I dare say Lagos represents the old friendship. There is a win-win for our businesses and our societies.”

Responding, Sanwo-Olu said: “Let me welcome you formally to Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of our country.

“Lagos is a hub not just for Nigeria but West Africa. I know lots of families here have relatives in the UK.

“Our hope is that during your tenure, we will be able to deepen ties, we will actually improve upon it…

“We want you to go back home with the level of confidence that Lagos is a place to put investment. We will continue to make this environment a lot more attractive to businesses that are looking forward to more growth and opportunities.”

Share

Please follow and like us: