Tinubu Urges S’Eagles To Refocus On 2026 AFCON After World Cup Miss

President Bola Tinubu has commended the Super Eagles for their efforts during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, urging the team to quickly regroup and channel their energy toward the 2026 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu acknowledged the disappointment of Nigeria’s elimination by the Democratic Republic of Congo in the World Cup playoff but stressed that the players deserved commendation for their commitment.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes were dashed on Sunday night in Morocco after the Super Eagles fell 4–3 to DR Congo in a penalty shootout.

The dramatic defeat came after both sides played out a 1–1 draw in extra time, marking the second consecutive World Cup cycle in which the Eagles failed to qualify.

Despite the setback, Tinubu said the team showed resilience, especially after securing victory in their first playoff match.

He encouraged the coaching crew, football administrators, and all stakeholders to identify the lapses and begin immediate preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for January to February 2026.

“Notwithstanding the unfortunate loss, we must commend the players for their efforts and continue to support them.

“We must now plug all the loopholes. Our football administrators, players, and indeed all stakeholders must go back to the drawing board,” the President said.

He emphasized that the priority now is for the Super Eagles to recover their “lost glory” by focusing fully on the AFCON, insisting that Nigeria remains capable of reclaiming its dominance on the African football stage.

The President also reassured Nigerians that the team would bounce back stronger with proper planning and renewed determination ahead of the continental tournament.