Tinubu Urges Religious Leaders Not To Curse Nigeria In Their Sermon

Religious leaders across the country have been warned by President Bola Tinubu not to curse or denounce Nigeria in their sermons.

President Tinubu made the appeal on Thursday in Abuja while speaking during Ramadan Iftar with religious and traditional leaders at the State House.

The president who tasked religious leaders with criticising individuals holding elective office in a more constructive manner said people should use the general elections in 2027 to remove a bad leader.

Tinubu said: ‘’The love of the nation is in your hands. Pray for our country. Educate our children. The sermons we preach to the members of our churches and mosques are important.

‘’Do not condemn your own nation. As a Yoruba man and as our fathers will say, ‘No matter how slippery the bottom of your child is, you must leave the beads there.’

‘’Leave the beads there. This is your country; do not condemn it in sermons, do not abuse the nation. Leadership is meant for change.

‘’Yes, this leader is bad, fine. Wait until the next election to change him, but do not condemn your country. Do not curse Nigeria. This is a beautiful land.”