Tinubu Urges Ogbe’s Family To Emulate His Outstanding Qualities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday charged the family of Chief Audu Ogbeh to emulate all the outstanding qualities that stood the late politician out as an exceptional statesman who served the nation diligently.

Tinubu, who spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, during the burial ceremonies in Otukpa, listed such qualities as including Ogbeh’s humility, compassion, unifying personality, leadership with integrity and service to nationhood.

Reading from a testimonial titled “Contributions of Chief Audu Ogbeh to the political development of Nigeria”, the President noted that though his death has left a void in the political calculus of Nigeria, the legacies he left behind would never be forgotten.

He said: “We equally remember him for his humility, compassion and generosity. He was a unifying personality who bridged divides and brought people together. His impact on Nigerian politics and society will be felt for generations to come.

“As we reflect on his life and legacies, we are reminded of the importance of leadership, integrity, and service. May we strive to emulate his example and continue his work towards building a better Nigeria.”

Tinubu said that it was his belief that Ogbeh’s legacies would inspire future generations to attain greater heights.

“Chief Audu Ogbeh played a significant role in Nigerian politics, particularly in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Ogbeh was a founding member of the PDP and contributed significantly to Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

“He served as the PDP’s National Chairman from 2001 to 2005, working to balance party dynamics and navigate complex national issues with reason and principle.

“Chief Ogbeh also played a critical role in the formation of ACN and the merger with All Progressives Congress (APC), which was formed from a merger of several parties, including the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He joined the APC in 2015.

“His legacy extends beyond party affiliations, with tributes highlighting his integrity, intellectualism, and dedication to public service.

“He was a peace-loving leader who worked tirelessly to promote unity and stability. His dedication to Nigeria’s progress and development was unwavering”, he said.

Praying that God should grant Ogbeh eternal rest, the President, in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to SGF, Yomi Odunuga, said “Ogbeh’s contributions to national growth should remind every Nigerian of the importance of leadership, integrity and service to humanity”.