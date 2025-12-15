Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Learn From Buhari’s Life At Biography Launch

President Bola Tinubu, has honoured the late President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader of integrity, discipline, and enduring grace, during the launch of Buhari’s biography on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu extended condolences and support to Her Excellency Aisha Buhari, her children, and grandchildren, assuring them that the prayers of Nigerians are with them.

Tinubu reflected on Buhari’s life, saying, “The measure of a leader is not simply the offices he held or the motorcades that accompanied him. It is what persists when the sirens fall silent.”

READ ALSO:

He highlighted Buhari’s reputation for honesty, modesty, and his belief that public office is a trust, not a personal windfall.

Recalling their political partnership, Tinubu noted that the coalition they built in 2014 has become the fastest-growing political party in Africa, achieving a historic victory in 2015 that reshaped Nigeria’s political landscape.

He outlined the enduring pillars of Buhari’s legacy: humility, security, vision, and social justice. Tinubu emphasized that Buhari’s commitment to simplicity, long-term infrastructure planning, targeted social programs, and the security of citizens should continue to inspire current and future leaders.

“The book reinforces the public’s memory. It outlines achievements and flaws, as all honest histories should. It should motivate future leaders to learn lessons rather than repeat slogans,” Tinubu said, urging Nigerians to study Buhari’s life and contributions to nation-building.

The president pledged to honour Buhari’s legacy through disciplined, compassionate, and results-driven governance, while praying for the late leader’s soul and for unity, wisdom, and peace in Nigeria.