Tinubu Urges More Local Investment, Lauds NGX N100trn Milestone

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to deepen their investments in the local economy, assuring that 2026 will yield even greater returns as his administration’s economic reforms continue to deliver stronger outcomes.

The President made this call while applauding Nigeria’s corporate citizens and other stakeholders in the capital market for surpassing the ₦100 trillion market capitalisation milestone on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the record achievement as an inspiration to the investing public operating in the money and capital markets.

“With the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) crossing the historic ₦100 trillion market capitalisation mark, the country is witnessing the birth of a new economic reality and rejuvenation,” the President said.

He noted that while many global markets struggled with stagnation or weak recovery in 2025, the NGX All-Share Index recorded a strong upward trajectory, closing the year with a 51.19 per cent return, higher than the 37.65 per cent recorded in 2024.

“This performance ranks among the highest in the world. Year-to-date returns have significantly outpaced the S&P 500, the FTSE 100, and even many emerging-market peers in the BRICS+ group,” he said.

According to the President, Nigeria is no longer a frontier market to be ignored but a compelling destination where value is being discovered.

“As the stock market reflects the broader economy, its stellar performance is a strong indicator of Nigeria’s economic health and the growing confidence investors have in our economy,” Tinubu added.

He further stated that remarkable performances have been recorded by listed companies across all sectors, from industrial giants that have localised their supply chains to a banking sector that has demonstrated resilience and technological innovation.

“We are just getting started. The pipeline for new and upcoming listings looks robust. More indigenous energy firms, tech unicorns, telecoms companies, and infrastructure-focused entities are seeking to access the public market to fund their expansion. These listings will further boost market capitalisation and deepen democratic ownership of the Nigerian economy,” the President said.

President Tinubu stressed that the government was not celebrating stock market performance in isolation, noting that the microeconomic effects of ongoing reforms are also becoming evident.

“After the initial headwinds that followed our reforms, we are beginning to see a downward trend in inflation. Monetary tightening and the removal of distortionary ‘Ways and Means’ financing have restored stability to the Naira. Investments in agriculture have also contributed to a steady decline in inflation over the past eight months,” he explained.

He disclosed that inflation, which peaked at 34.8 per cent in December 2024, had declined to 14.45 per cent as of November 2025, with projections indicating a further drop to 12 per cent in 2026.

“Indeed, inflation is likely to fall below 10 per cent before the end of this year, leading to improved living standards and accelerated GDP growth. The year 2026 promises to be an epochal year for delivering prosperity to all Nigerians,” Tinubu said.

On Nigeria’s external position, the President highlighted improvements in the country’s current account balance, describing it as a key measure of overall economic health.

“In 2024, Nigeria posted a surplus of $16 billion. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the current account balance is projected to rise to $18.81 billion in 2026, up from $16.94 billion in 2025,” he stated.

President Tinubu also disclosed that Nigeria is exporting more and importing less of what can be produced locally. He said non-oil exports surged by 48 per cent by the third quarter of 2025, reaching ₦9.2 trillion, while exports to Africa rose by 97 per cent to ₦4.9 trillion.

Manufacturing exports, he added, increased by 67 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, pointing to a strong close to the year.

He further revealed that Nigeria’s foreign reserves have exceeded $45 billion, providing the Central Bank with the capacity to sustain macroeconomic stability, while the Naira has continued to show signs of stabilisation.