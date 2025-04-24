Tinubu Urges Kehinde To Uphold People-Centred Journalism At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has urged the publisher of City People, Seye Kehinde, to remain focused and committed to advancing people-oriented journalism as he marks his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Kehinde for his significant contributions to the media landscape, particularly through the establishment of City People Magazine in November 1996, which has had a profound impact on society and human-interest reporting.

Kehinde began his career with African Concord and resigned in April 1992.

He then co-founded The NEWS Magazine and TEMPO in 1993, before launching City People.

“Over three decades of impactful journalism, from daring reporter and editor to media entrepreneur, Seye Kehinde’s journey is an inspiration to the younger generation,” President Tinubu noted.

“His story shows that with hard work, dedication, and consistency, it is possible to reach the zenith of the profession.”

The President encouraged Kehinde to remain steadfast in promoting journalism that serves the people, especially in an era defined by digital transformation and evolving media trends.

While wishing him a memorable 60th birthday celebration, President Tinubu prayed for many more years of good health and continued success for the veteran journalist.

