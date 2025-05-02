Tinubu Urges Governors To Shun Distractions, Focus On Delivering Results

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerian governors to stay focused on delivering impactful governance and to ignore distractions from critics, saying that tangible results and service to the people remain the true test of leadership.

The President made the remarks during a two-day official visit to Katsina State, where he commissioned a 24-kilometre Eastern Bypass road and the newly completed Katsina Agricultural Mechanized Centre. The road links Dutsin-ma Road through Kano and Daura Roads, terminating at Yandaki in Kaita Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu urged governors to centre their programmes around the needs of their people.

“Let the people be at the heart of your programmes. Your hard work and concrete achievements will answer any criticism. Ignore distractions—your results will speak for you,” Tinubu stated.

He praised Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda for what he described as “remarkable progress” across key sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, all within just 18 months in office.

“I listened to your report card. It is a big task. In just half of your tenure, you have made remarkable progress. You are a patriot, a son, and a progressive mind with honesty,” the President said, commending the governor’s vision and dedication.

Acknowledging the state’s security challenges, particularly terrorism and banditry, President Tinubu pledged continued federal support.

“You will not walk alone. The federal government will be with you,” he assured, while stressing that poverty and hunger remain Nigeria’s biggest threats to peace.

“The economy is sailing in the right trajectory. Today, we are seeing an effort to banish hunger and a commitment to food security. Small and large-scale farming will be encouraged. Once we liberate ourselves from hunger, we will appreciate peace and harmony,” Tinubu noted.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to agricultural transformation, Tinubu announced the revival of the Bank of Agriculture to provide financing for farmers at all levels.

“The Bank of Agriculture is being revitalised. When resuscitated, the bank will make funds available for large, medium and small-scale farming,” he said.

He further encouraged governors across the country to prioritise agriculture as a sustainable path to economic diversification and growth.

“You have introduced a great, progressive movement in Katsina State by tilling the land and putting it to use. Farming will be our source of prosperity. I commend the mechanisation programme. It is a great investment, and I hope others can learn from it.”

President Tinubu also paid tribute to past governors, including Ibrahim Shema, Aminu Bello Masari, and Ibrahim Masari, for their contributions to the state’s development. He expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers in Katsina and Daura Emirates for their continued support for national unity and stability.

“Thank you for the great honour that you have given me. Your coming to the airport to receive me made me feel so welcome. I am your son, and I am one of you,” Tinubu said.

The President’s visit underscored his administration’s focus on collaboration with state governments to drive grassroots development and national progress.

