Tinubu Urges ECOWAS To Use AfCFTA For Africa’s Transformation

Share

President Bola Tinubu has urged members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) becomes a vehicle for genuine transformation on the continent.

The President, according to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, gave this charge on Tuesday in Accra, Ghana, during the launch of a series of events to mark the regional body’s golden jubilee.

Represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, Tinubu called for deepened economic cooperation and support for intra-regional trade.

He urged ECOWAS members to reimagine the organisation as a Community of People and not merely a community of states—stressing that the region must invest in education, innovation, and skills development to unleash the full potential of Africa’s future.

The Nigerian leader, who also serves as Chairman of ECOWAS, commended the body for fostering regional integration, adding that it has remained true to the bold vision of its founding fathers and has become a beacon of hope for the region’s over 400 million citizens.

“Today, we celebrate numerous remarkable achievements that distinguish ECOWAS as the most successful regional economic community on the African continent. In five decades, we have established one of Africa’s most vibrant free trade areas, fostering intra-regional commerce and lifting millions from poverty,” he said.

However, Tinubu acknowledged that the journey over the past five decades has not been without challenges.

“We have faced political instability, economic hardship, infrastructural deficits, and security threats. But we remain undaunted. Despite our shared vision, too many of our citizens still live in poverty, too many of our children lack access to quality education, and too many of our youth remain unemployed, disillusioned, or forced to seek opportunities abroad.”

Also speaking, former President John Mahama of Ghana said that citizens must feel ECOWAS is not just a bureaucracy but a living organisation that understands their hopes and aspirations.

He further announced that Ghana would offer 1,000 scholarships to university students across the ECOWAS subregion to enhance educational opportunities for young people in West Africa.

During the launch, ECOWAS unveiled its official Golden Jubilee logo and theme, setting the tone for a year-long series of commemorative events.

Share