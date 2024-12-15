Tinubu Urges ECOWAS Leaders To Emulate Ghana’s Democratic Model

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on West African leaders to take inspiration from Ghana’s recent peaceful elections.

He cited the election as a hallmark of democratic maturity and commitment to national unity at the 66th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday in Abuja.

President Tinubu commended Ghana’s political leadership, particularly lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo, for ensuring the success of the December 7, 2024, Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“The peaceful transition of power in Ghana sets a commendable standard for democratic governance in the region,” President Tinubu said.

He urged member states to prioritize unity and stability to advance democracy across Africa.

He highlighted the historic concession by Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) even before official election results were announced.

“This act of political maturity, similar to Nigeria’s 2015 landmark transition, reinforces respect for the will of the people,” Tinubu noted.

During the summit, President Tinubu reviewed key ECOWAS milestones, including progress in economic integration, counterterrorism, and infrastructure development.

The president lauded advancements under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) and the Common External Tariff (CET), which have bolstered trade and cooperation.

He also highlighted major regional projects such as the West African Gas Pipeline and the West Africa Power Pool for enhancing connectivity and integration.

The President emphasized the impact of ECOWAS peacekeeping missions in The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau, as well as the Regional Action Plan on Terrorism, which provides a robust framework to address violent extremism.

Tinubu praised outgoing ECOWAS Chair Nana Akufo-Addo for his exceptional leadership and welcomed Ghana’s Shirley Ayokor Botchwey as the new Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

As ECOWAS approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025, President Tinubu urged member states to renew their dedication to the bloc’s core values of peace, economic integration, and prosperity.

“Our fundamental responsibility remains to protect our citizens and foster an environment where they can thrive.

“Security and improved living standards are obligations, not aspirations,” he emphasized.

