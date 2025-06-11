Tinubu Urges Eco-Friendly Tourism In Africa

Share

President Bola Tinubu has called on African governments to adopt policies that promote eco-friendly tourism and preserve the continent’s cultural heritage.

Tinubu made the call on Wednesday while declaring open the 68th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) and Thematic Conference on “Boosting Social Impact and Education in Tourism via AI and Creative Industries in Africa,” held in Abuja.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu described tourism as a vital engine of the global economy, a catalyst for social change, and a bridge connecting nations and cultures.

He emphasized that tourism transcends leisure travel—it encompasses cultural immersion, community engagement, and economic development.

Highlighting Nigeria’s approach to sustainable tourism, Tinubu noted that the country is committed to creating policies that protect the environment, preserve heritage sites, and open opportunities for private sector collaboration.

“As we chart a new course for tourism in Africa, what we need is action. Governments cannot do it alone; partnership with the private sector is essential,” Tinubu stated.

He said tourism and transportation play crucial roles in supporting local economies by empowering small businesses such as transport operators, artisans, and hospitality service providers.

“Nigeria supports sustainable tourism practices across Africa by collaborating with regional bodies like the African Union, ECOWAS, and the UN. We encourage other African nations to adopt policies that promote eco-friendly tourism and cultural research,” he said.

According to the President, the collaboration involves sharing best practices, training, joint marketing campaigns, and improving infrastructure to facilitate intra-African travel.

“Through these means, Africa can foster a continent-wide movement towards tourism that benefits both people and the environment,” he added.

Tinubu also urged participants to explore the role of AI and the creative industries in shaping the future of tourism on the continent. He called for practical strategies to strengthen intra-African travel, boost infrastructure, empower communities, and drive sustainable growth in the sector.

Also speaking, the Secretary-General of UN Tourism, Zurab Pololikashvili, commended Nigeria for prioritizing tourism and urged the government to triple its tourism sector budget.

He stressed the need for African countries to ease visa restrictions to attract more visitors, citing Saudi Arabia’s successful transformation as a global tourism destination through visa reforms.

“We must work together to make Africa more accessible. Let’s make history with visa policies. Nigeria can lead this change,” Pololikashvili said.

He reiterated UN Tourism’s commitment to supporting Africa with investment, education, and policy development.

Earlier, Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, called on African nations to leverage innovation, artificial intelligence, and the creative industries to unlock their vast tourism potential.

Expressing her belief in President Tinubu’s vision, she said, “I am passionate about Nigeria and the commitment of President Tinubu. His vision will enable Nigeria to take its place among developed nations. I pray the same for every African nation.”

She noted that under the “Renewed Hope Agenda,” Nigeria aims to drive sectoral transformation through tourism, culture, and the creative economy.

Musawa lamented that while the global tourism industry is valued at over $11 trillion, Africa accounts for less than 5% of global revenue and under 1% of creative exports.

“This is not due to a talent deficit. Today, Nigeria invites Africa to close that gap,” she declared.

Share