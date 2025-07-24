Tinubu Urges APC Govs To Improve Grassroots Governance

President Bola Tinubu has urged governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intensify efforts in delivering development and the dividends of democracy, saying Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots.

Tinubu made the call while addressing the 14th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party held Thursday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Emphasising the urgency of people-centered governance, the President said:

“Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots. To you, the governors, you have to wet the grass more and lead the way in delivering progressive change. We need to strengthen our grassroots mobilisation and unity. We must not relent.”

The President also acknowledged the votes of confidence passed on him by various party chapters, describing them as a motivation for greater commitment across all levels of government.

“I am deeply grateful for the confidence vote expressed today and the ones earlier expressed at the zonal chapters. We must meet regularly to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and unity,” he added.

Tinubu disclosed plans to build a new national secretariat for the party, describing the current Muhammadu Buhari House in Wuse II, Abuja, as inadequate.

“We should leave a legacy of development. The governors are here 23 of them to work with the Minister of the FCT. We should form a committee of Progressive Governors to identify appropriate land for a befitting party secretariat,” he proposed.

Speaking on the economy, the President assured party leaders that ongoing reforms were beginning to yield results, saying the nation was now on a more stable trajectory.

“We have seen the trend of economic recovery, and I promise to work even harder to ensure the core values of our party are upheld. Now that the economy is stabilising, there is no fear, only progress and sustained growth. I can assure you of that,” he stated.

On security, Tinubu said thousands of terrorists and bandits have been neutralised, noting that the general sense of fear among Nigerians was reducing.

“You can see the fear is going down, but we must remain serious and vigilant. We need to invest more in our people, support them, and ensure they feel secure. Security is non-negotiable,” he said.

The President welcomed Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, along with other recent defectors to the APC, assuring them that the party remained open to all.

He also congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo on the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his mandate as the APC candidate for the Edo State governorship election.

“We saw his dancing steps after the judgment,” Tinubu said with a smile.

Commending the recent launch of Edo Line, he pledged continued collaboration with party stakeholders nationwide.

“Those working with me to ensure a sovereign food guarantee for our country — we will continue to work hard for Nigerians and listen to your inputs to achieve our national goals,” he added.

Tinubu ended his remarks with a prayer:

“May God bless our democracy and give us more fertile lands.”

The NEC meeting was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu; APC governors; former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and other party leaders.