Tinubu Urges Amupitan To Protect Nigeria’s Electoral Integrity

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday urged the newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, to defend the integrity of Nigeria’s elections, describing credible polls as the bedrock of any democracy.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja shortly after administering the oath of office to the new INEC Chairman, President Tinubu said Amupitan’s appointment, confirmed by the Senate a week ago, was a mark of confidence in his competence and character by both the executive and legislative arms of government.

He said, “I, therefore, urge you, Professor Amupitan, as you take on this assignment, to protect the integrity of our elections and the electoral process and the institutional capacity of INEC, and I wish you success on your first assignment in November 2025, which is the governorship election of Anambra state.

“As the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, your nomination and confirmation are a testament to your capacity and the confidence reposed in you.

“This marks the beginning of a challenging yet rewarding journey, and I trust that you will approach your responsibilities with the highest level of integrity, dedication, and patriotism,” Tinubu said.

The President emphasised that Nigeria’s democracy, which has lasted since 1999, had evolved through reforms, innovation, and lessons learned from past challenges.

“Our democracy has come a long way. We have consolidated and strengthened our democratic institutions, particularly our electoral system. To ensure that our democracy continues to flourish, the integrity of our electoral system must be beyond reproach,” Tinubu noted.

Tinubu noted that while no electoral system is flawless, credibility and transparency at every stage, be it registration, campaigning, voting, and results collation, remain critical to sustaining public trust.

“Elections safeguard the people’s exclusive right to choose their leaders and shape their future.

“We must consistently improve our electoral process, addressing the challenges of yesterday and innovating for today and tomorrow,” he added.

Tinubu urged Amupitan to prioritise transparency, inclusivity, and non-violence in future polls.