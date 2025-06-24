Tinubu Urges Alibaba To Keep Inspiring Young Comedians At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has urged veteran comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Alibaba, to continue inspiring the younger generation of comedians as he clocks 60.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu celebrated the Delta State-born entertainer, hailing from Agbarha-Otor, for his trailblazing role in Nigeria’s comedy industry.

The President described Alibaba as a pioneer and professional comic whose influence and creativity have helped shape stand-up comedy into a viable sector within the entertainment industry.

He noted that Alibaba began his professional career performing at corporate events and making appearances on radio and television, before becoming widely known for his stage performances and rib-cracking jokes at grand state events.

“Alibaba is widely regarded as the father of stand-up comedy in Nigeria. Through his talent and dedication, he has helped build the comedy industry into a vast ecosystem that contributes significantly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” the statement read.

President Tinubu commended the comedian for his immense contributions to the growth of the entertainment sector and encouraged him to continue mentoring and inspiring young talents.

He wished Alibaba continued good health and many more years of impact in the entertainment industry.

Share