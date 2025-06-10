Tinubu Urged To Intervene In Marginalisation Of Female APC LG Aspirant

Share

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in what they describe as the marginalisation of the only female aspirant in the council’s forthcoming election.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, party members called for a review of the circumstances surrounding the removal of Balogun Rashidat Fadewe’s name from the list of candidates, despite earlier indications that she had secured the party’s ticket for the position of Vice Chairman.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Jerry Ogunyemi, a party stalwart, described Fadewe as a grassroots politician with a long record of service.

He noted that she served as a ward councillor in 2008 and has continued to contribute meaningfully to the community’s development.

“Hon. Fadewe is the right person for the job. Her dedication to our community is evident in her numerous initiatives and interventions. She deserves a fair chance to represent the people,” Ogunyemi said.

Another party member, Assistant Venerable Superior Babatunde Joseph (JP), highlighted the significant contributions made by Fadewe and her family, including the donation of land for a primary healthcare centre, a modern market, and a secondary school in the area.

He joined others in urging President Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu to ensure that Fadewe’s mandate is restored, saying she remains the popular choice of the people.

“We call on our President and First Lady to save us from the continued marginalisation of women in Eti-Osa East LCDA,” he said. “Women have always played a vital role during elections, often reaching areas men cannot. It’s time we honour that commitment by giving them a seat at the table.”

According to the protesters, Fadewe was initially congratulated as the vice chairmanship candidate but was later dropped without explanation. They allege her replacement is a civil servant who was hastily asked to resign and contest, supposedly backed by a rival faction within the party that had pre-determined how positions would be allocated.

“Everywhere else, there’s a balance—if a male is chairman, the vice is usually female and vice versa. In our case, both are male. This is not fair,” Ogunyemi added.

The protest also featured a group of women dressed in branded capes reading “Women More – More Women.” Leaders from various wards, including Modinat Imambanni (Secretary, Ward C), Adebisi Agunbiade (Woman Leader, Ward C), and Blessing Onoja (Ward E), voiced their dissatisfaction over the lack of female representation in key positions across the zone.

“We plead with President Tinubu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu to rescue us from male dominance in our politics,” Agunbiade said.

“Fadewe has been a loyal party member, always putting the party and people first. We cannot accept this injustice.”

They also questioned the credentials and popularity of the individual who replaced Fadewe, claiming he lacks grassroots connection and has made no notable contributions to community development.

In an emotional appeal, Rashidat Fadewe herself called on party leaders to reconsider the decision.

“I am pleading with President Tinubu to intervene. Women should not have to fight every time they seek representation. I have served this party and this community with all I have. I only ask for fairness,” she said.

