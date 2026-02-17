Tinubu Unveils Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025, Demands Speedy Implementation

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025, charging relevant ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to ensure its speedy implementation.

He said the policy, which serves as a roadmap for re-engineering Nigeria’s industrial base, unlocking value across sectors, and placing production, competitiveness, and jobs at the centre of the nation’s economic strategy, has already established a clear implementation architecture, noting that policies rarely fail at conception but at execution.

Speaking at the official launch of the Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, the President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, lamented that for too long Nigeria had grappled with “fragmented value chains, high production costs, infrastructure gaps, policy inconsistency, and insufficient coordination between government and industry.”

Emphatically, the Nigerian leader noted, however, that “this stops now,” as the Nigeria Industrial Policy 2025 acknowledges these deficiencies.

“We have realised that industrialisation is not a wish you think about; it is an action you perform. More than that, we must remind ourselves that this task demands coherence across energy, trade, infrastructure, finance, skills, and innovation. It requires partnership between government and the private sector,” he stated.

Tinubu insisted on timely implementation and execution of the policy, noting that when his administration came on board in 2023, it did so with a promise to redefine Nigeria’s industrial ambition.

He said: “The defining strength of this policy is its insistence on implementation. This administration will not measure success by the number of documents we produce.

“We will measure success by the number of factories that open their gates at dawn, by the jobs created for our young men and women, by the exports that leave our ports bearing the mark of Nigerian excellence, and by the value retained within our own economy.”

Outlining key aspects of the policy, the President said it prioritises strategic sector focus anchored on the nation’s comparative and competitive advantages.

He continued: “It advances value chain development so that Nigeria moves steadily from exporting raw materials to producing finished goods. It integrates our micro, small, and medium enterprises into the heart of industrial growth, because prosperity must not be exclusive.

“It aligns infrastructure and energy with industrial ambition, for factories cannot run on policy alone. It strengthens skills, technology, and innovation to prepare our people for the industries of today and tomorrow.”

While calling for more private sector participation, the President urged the sector “to invest with confidence and responsibility, to deepen local value chains, to create jobs and transfer skills, and to partner with government in building a productive economy.”

Tinubu commended the Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, “for his disciplined leadership and clarity of purpose in driving” the process, adding that the minister “has demonstrated that policy leadership is not about noise, but about substance, coordination, and follow-through.”

He also applauded the ministry’s technical teams, industry stakeholders, manufacturers, investors, and practitioners for shaping the policy “into a document grounded in reality and informed by experience.”

Earlier, Enoh said the campaign marked a turning point aimed at building an industrial Nigeria that produces, competes, and prospers.

Business mogul and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, thanked the federal government for introducing a progressive industrial policy, noting that Nigeria remains uniquely positioned in Africa to drive large-scale industrial growth.