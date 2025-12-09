Tinubu Unveils New Youth-Empowerment Push

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed that empowering Nigeria’s youth is a personal priority, unveiling a coordinated suite of digital-skills, enterprise, and innovation programmes designed to position young Nigerians for national transformation and global competitiveness.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the launch of the second edition of the Nigeria Youth Academy (NiYA) Startup Grants and the NiYA Gig digital-work platform at the State House Conference Center, Abuja, Tinubu said youth empowerment is central to Nigeria’s future and the engine of his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“From the earliest days of this administration, I made a firm decision that Nigeria’s youth will not stand on the margins of our national development. This commitment is not political; it is personal,” he said.

The initiatives include reforms to expand opportunities for youth-led enterprises, ease tax compliance for small businesses, incentivize digital and creative-economy founders, and build a pipeline of young global service providers through NiYA Academy, NiYA Startup, NiYA Jobs, and the newly launched NiYA Gigs.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, highlighted investments in digital infrastructure, skills development, and sector automation to prepare young Nigerians for global competition. He noted that properly equipped, young Africans could make up 25 percent of the world’s workforce by 2050.

Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite Udoka, revealed financial-sector reforms to improve access to credit, expand concessional loans, strengthen tax incentives, and scale digital infrastructure for youth-led MSMEs.

Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, described Nigeria’s digitally fluent youth as the nation’s “new oil,” emphasizing their potential to drive a diversified economy.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, stressed that Tinubu’s vision of a $1 trillion economy depends on fully unlocking youth potential, citing ongoing NYSC reforms aimed at making the scheme a capacity-building platform for future-ready careers.

Earlier, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, announced grants of N1 million each for 200 youth-led startups and N500,000 each for 100 beneficiaries in the informal sector, as part of the administration’s comprehensive youth-empowerment ecosystem, spanning skills acquisition, enterprise creation, and income generation.