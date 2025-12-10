Tinubu Unveils New Security, Economic Blueprint To Harness Nigeria’s Marine Wealth

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled a new national security and economic framework designed to unlock Nigeria’s marine and blue economy potential, describing the sector as a major pathway to economic diversification, job creation and long-term national prosperity.

The President, represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima during a Presidential Parley with participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Senior Executive Course 47 at the State House, directed all relevant ministries, departments and agencies to immediately study and begin implementing recommendations contained in the institute’s comprehensive report on blue economy development.

Tinubu said Nigeria’s marine endowments, including its long coastline, rich fisheries, inland waterways and strategic position within the Gulf of Guinea, present enormous opportunities for national growth if properly harnessed.

He emphasized that the blue economy offers a credible route for diversifying revenue sources and revitalising the ecosystems that support national development, describing the NIPSS study titled “Blue Economy and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities” as a timely document that outlines the opportunities to seize and the gaps that must be addressed.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding aquaculture, upgrading port and maritime infrastructure, promoting coastal tourism, advancing marine biotechnology and exploring renewable ocean energy.

He noted that the establishment of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was a strategic step aimed at improving port management systems, boosting maritime security and creating an enabling environment for private-sector growth. While acknowledging the progress recorded through the Deep Blue Project, he warned that oil theft, illegal fishing, smuggling, vandalism and kidnapping continue to sabotage national revenue and investor confidence, stressing that economic goals cannot be achieved without a stable security environment.

Tinubu announced that NIPSS has been assigned an expanded mandate to conduct a nationwide security diagnostic and develop actionable recommendations to support reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture, assuring that the report will receive immediate attention once submitted.

He praised NIPSS for its tradition of analytical rigor and urged its scholars to remain solution-driven and grounded in Nigeria’s realities.

Earlier, the Director-General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, thanked the President for the support the institution continues to enjoy and acknowledged the contribution of the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, for funding the Senior Executive Course 47. Presenting the report, Colonel Murkar Dauda noted that the team visited several states and 14 countries during the study, identifying gaps in governance, institutional coordination and infrastructure while highlighting the enormous opportunities available in the marine and blue economy.

The report recommended the launch of a national fisheries expansion programme to raise fish production from the current 1.2 million metric tonnes to 10 million metric tonnes within two years, diversification of revenue streams in the marine sector, development of a comprehensive blue economy financing framework, harmonisation of legal and policy structures, and enhancement of safety across inland waterways.

Tinubu reiterated that his administration is determined to implement reforms capable of transforming the marine and blue economy into a major pillar of national growth and described NIPSS as the intellectual engine of Nigeria’s development journey.