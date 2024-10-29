Tinubu Unveils National Lottery Trust Fund

Share

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the fouryear strategic plan on the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) to create opportunities for Nigerians and promote socioeconomic development.

Unveiling the Fund yesterday at the Banquet Hall, State House Abuja, President Tinubu said the aim was to empower Nigerian communities, thereby generating gainful skills for citizens.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, asserted that the present administration was conscious of the significant role the gaming industry play in national development.

“This initiative marks a significant move in the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to empowering the Nigerian communities and promote socioeconomic development.

“The present administration is conscious of the significant role the gaming industry plays in national development, this necessitate the introduction of revenue assurance platform that is to be launched soon for Nigerian people to benefit from the industry”, he stated.

The President acknowledged the collective efforts of all stakeholders in driving progress in the lottery sector.

He commended the present leadership of the national lottery, saying the trust fund was a testament of rewarding partnerships.

