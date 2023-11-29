Tinubu Unveils N27.5trn 2024 Budget Proposal

…Capital Expenditure – N8.7 trillion.

…Recurrent Expenditure – N9.92 trillion

…Budget Deficit – N9.18 trillion

…Exchange Rate- -/N750 per US Dollar.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, presented a N27.5 Trillion 2024 Budget Proposal to the Joint Session of the 10th National Assembly.

The proposal comprises a non-debt recurrent expenditure of N9.92 trillion naira while debt service is projected to be N8.25 trillion naira and capital expenditure is N8.7 trillion.

In presenting the budget, Tinubu said that Nigeria remained committed to meeting its debt obligations and has projected that debt service will gulp forty-five per cent ( 45% ) of the expected total revenue. In this light, the budget deficit is projected at N9.18 trillion or 3.88 percent of GDP. This is lower than the N13.78 trillion naira deficit recorded in 2023 which represents 6.11 percent of GDP.

According to Tinubu, the deficit will be financed by new borrowings totalling N7.83 trillion naira, 298.49 billion Naira from Privatization Proceeds, and 1.05 trillion naira drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific development projects.

Tinubu disclosed that the budget was predicated on a conservative oil price benchmark of 77.96 US Dollars per barrel and a daily oil production estimate of 1.78 million barrels per day. It is also based on an exchange rate of N750 per US Dollar.

The proposal, Tinubu said, is targeted at completing critical infrastructure projects that will help address structural problems in the economy by lowering the costs of doing business for companies and the cost of living for the average citizen.

“The 2024 Appropriation has been themed the Budget of Renewed Hope. The proposed Budget seeks to achieve job-rich economic growth, macro-economic stability, a better investment environment, enhanced human capital development, as well as poverty reduction and greater access to social security. Defence and internal security are accorded top priority.

“The internal security architecture will be overhauled to enhance law enforcement capabilities and safeguard lives, property and investments across the country.

“Human capital is the most critical resource for national development. Accordingly, the budget prioritizes human development with particular attention to children, the foundation of our nation.

“To improve the effectiveness of our budget performance, government will focus on ensuring value for money, greater transparency and accountability. In this regard, we will work more closely with development partners and the private sector.

“To address long-standing issues in the education sector, a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education will be implemented, including the Student Loan Scheme scheduled to become operational by January 2024.

“A stable macro-economic environment is important to catalyse private investment and accelerate economic growth. We have and shall continue to implement business and investment friendly measures for sustainable growth. We expect the economy to grow by a minimum of 3.76 percent, above the forecasted world average. Inflation is expected to moderate to 21.4 percent in 2024.

“In preparing the 2024 Budget, our primary objective has been to sustain our robust foundation for sustainable economic development. A critical focus of this budget and the medium term expenditure framework is Nigeria’s commitment to a greener future,” he said.

The President who emphasised the essence of public-private partnerships, said his administration has strategically made provisions to leverage private capital for big-ticket infrastructure projects in energy, transportation and other sectors.

“This marks a critical step towards diversifying our energy mix, enhancing efficiency, and fostering the development of renewable energy sources. By allocating resources to support innovative and environmentally conscious initiatives, we aim to position Nigeria as a regional leader in the global movement towards clean and sustainable energy.

” I commend your swift consideration and passage of the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bills and the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper. Your prompt action underscores your devotion to economic development and to the greater welfare of our people. It also highlights your desire to work in close collaboration with the Executive branch. We do not serve ourselves.

“We must always strive to work together to serve and benefit the people of our beloved country.

“I am confident that the National Assembly will continue to work closely with us to ensure that deliberations on the 2024 Budget are thorough but also concluded with reasonable dispatch. Our goal is for the Appropriation Act to come into effect on the 1st of January 2024,” he said.