Tinubu Unveils Lekki Deep Seaport Road

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday unveiled the reconstructed Lekki-Epe Deep Seaport road in Lagos State.

The road, which was constructed under the Tax Credit scheme, was funded by the Dangote Groups.

The president also took a tour of the 650,000 barrels Dangote Refineries, the first of his visits to the facility since he was sworn in as president in May 2023.

Present at the event to receive the president are the Chairman of the Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, and Minister of Works, Dave Umahi.

Others are Governors of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Kaduna State, Uba Sani; Enugu State, Peter Mbah; Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang; Borno State, Babangana Zulum, and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services, Zach Adedeji, among others.

The Lekki deep seaport is one of the largest seaports in the country and one of the biggest in West Africa projected to revolutionise the way goods are transported and traded in Nigeria.

