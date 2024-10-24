Tinubu Unveils Bold Livestock Reform Agenda

Share

On Thursday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the establishment of a Ministry of Livestock Development.

President Tinubu made this announcement at a consultative workshop on livestock reforms held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

Speaking during the event, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector.

Tinubu in his open address highlighted the critical role of the sector in boosting Nigeria’s GDP, creating jobs, and ensuring food and nutrition security.

Tinubu emphasized the need for transitioning from the subsistence model to a commercialized livestock industry.

He also called on state governors and stakeholders to embrace the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee’s initiatives.

The committee, co-chaired by Prof. Attahiru Jega, has already submitted its inception report, serving as a roadmap to achieve sustainable growth in the sector.

Despite Nigeria’s status as the leading livestock producer in West Africa, with 563 million chickens and 58 million cattle, the President bemoaned the country’s low production of animal-source foods and the high cost of milk and dairy imports, which contribute to a $1.5 billion annual import bill.

He buttressed the need to address the ranching vs. open grazing debate and modernize livestock farming to improve yields and livelihoods.

To support the sector’s development, promoted the President’s announcement of the Ministry and he has also directed swift action to ensure its effective launch.

