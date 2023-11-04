Tinubu Unveils 8 Priority Areas Of His Administration

Following the three-day retreat organised for ministers, permanent secretaries, presidential aides, and other high-ranking government officials at the presidential villa in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu has unveiled the core focus areas of his administration to the Nigerian people.

In a statement issued via the State House website on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu outlined the eight-point priority area of his administration.

According to him, his foremost priorities revolve around job creation, educational and healthcare improvements, poverty reduction, and ensuring opportunities for success for all Nigerians.

Speaking at the retreat, Tinubu, however, called on his cabinet members to fully commit to achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda and the expectations of the Nigerian people.

READ ALSO:

Other key areas redefined by the president following the important areas of focus for his administration are as follows:

1. Reform the economy to deliver sustained, inclusive growth.

2. Strengthen national security for peace and prosperity.

3. Boost agriculture to achieve food security.

4. Unlock energy and natural resources for sustainable development.

5. Enhance infrastructure and transportation as enablers of growth.

6. Focus on education, health, and social investment as essential pillars of development.

7. Accelerate diversification through industrialization, digitization, creative arts, manufacturing & innovation.

8. Improve governance for effective service delivery.

In his address during the closing session of the three-day Cabinet Retreat in Abuja, President Tinubu underscored the importance of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which strives to create employment opportunities, enhance education and healthcare, reduce poverty, and ensure every Nigerian has a chance to prosper. The President’s vision for a more equitable and just society aligns with these eight priority areas, reinforcing his commitment to the betterment of Nigeria.